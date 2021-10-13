Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $14.21

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $13.75. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,858,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,149,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,315,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,435,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

