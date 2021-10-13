Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.73

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and traded as high as $15.51. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 35,196 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.36.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)
Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.
