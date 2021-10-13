Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post sales of $63.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.80 million and the lowest is $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE CPF opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $732.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

