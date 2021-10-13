Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.50

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61.08 ($0.80), with a volume of 27534434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.72 ($0.79).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 71 ($0.93).

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.07.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea bought 45,150 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith bought 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 95,042 shares of company stock worth $4,616,530.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.