Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.95

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.95 and last traded at $121.26, with a volume of 637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

