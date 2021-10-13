Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $18,495,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,707,772 shares of company stock worth $620,511,149 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERT opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. Certara has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -110.00.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

