CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.69. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 101,071 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CESDF shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.