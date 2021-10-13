CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Up 388.6% in September

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 388.6% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFVI. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $244,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CFVI stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.