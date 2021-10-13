CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CF Industries to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,687. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

