CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CGG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 8,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter. CGG had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 38.78%.

CGG Company Profile

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

