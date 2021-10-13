Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.79 and traded as low as C$4.35. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 649,702 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.97.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.79.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$545.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.