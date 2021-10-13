Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 133.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $690.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $771.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.45. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.92.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

