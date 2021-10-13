ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,785.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $57,785.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,403.16 or 1.00038238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00507284 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

