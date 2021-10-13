Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chegg worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

NYSE CHGG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 32,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,789. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

