Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.77

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.77 and last traded at $104.71, with a volume of 47723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 45.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

