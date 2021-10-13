Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,611,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 459,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 100,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.