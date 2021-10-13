Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of First Western Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Western Financial by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.45. 2,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,710. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.