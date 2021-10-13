Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its stake in Marriott International by 318.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 55,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 99.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.40 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.