Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.53. The company had a trading volume of 249,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,493. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

