Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $185,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 112.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

