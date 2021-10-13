Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 944 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 203.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $9,991,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of SHOP traded up $34.83 on Wednesday, reaching $1,392.05. 25,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,744. The firm has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,468.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,358.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

