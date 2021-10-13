Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 152,280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.91 and a 200-day moving average of $230.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.10 and a 52 week high of $251.02.

