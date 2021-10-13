Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. PayPal makes up approximately 2.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.83. 147,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.