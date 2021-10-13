Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Seeyond boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 255,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after buying an additional 99,805 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.16. 18,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

