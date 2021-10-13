Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 172,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000. Vertiv makes up approximately 3.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.