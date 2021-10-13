Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $1.32 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. FMR LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,063,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after acquiring an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $80,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,381. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,207.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

