Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,790.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,882.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $10.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,792.72. 2,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,880.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,629.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

