CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFG. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.40.
TSE WFG traded up C$5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$113.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$113.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.26.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
