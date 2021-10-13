CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFG. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.40.

TSE WFG traded up C$5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$113.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$113.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.26.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.8999997 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

