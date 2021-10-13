Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Up 1.2%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.51. 22,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 57,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The company has a market cap of C$66.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.