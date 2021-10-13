Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Shares of EADSY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

