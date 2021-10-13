Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

