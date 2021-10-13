Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 284.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.65% of Citizens Financial Group worth $322,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of CFG opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

