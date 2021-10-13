Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,696. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.92.

