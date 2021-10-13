Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of STOT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,842 shares. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.68.

