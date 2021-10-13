Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $10.64 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 442,962 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,814 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,755,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period.

SPHB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $74.90. 20,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,817. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79.

