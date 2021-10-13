Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. 93,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

