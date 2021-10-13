Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 267.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $$54.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. 34,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

