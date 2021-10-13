Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $223.21. 2,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,038. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $155.15 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.78.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.