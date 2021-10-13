Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Motley Fool 100 Index ETF comprises 3.2% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $233,000.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

TMFC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 22,862 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.