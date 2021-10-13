Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $110.78. 259,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,651. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.