Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,324,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.10. 58,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $629.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.40. The company has a market cap of $281.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

