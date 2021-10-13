Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 68.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 63,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com stock traded up $36.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,284.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,353.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,372.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.