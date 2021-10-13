Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 33,905.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,163. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $87.48 and a twelve month high of $248.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.16.

