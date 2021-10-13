Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.24. The company had a trading volume of 354,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $419.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.