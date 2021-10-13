Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,282 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.36% of United Rentals worth $82,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

