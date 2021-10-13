Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 317,450 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,448,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.52% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $96,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $149,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

