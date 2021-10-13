Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 484,638 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.48% of APi Group worth $104,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APG opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

