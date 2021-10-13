Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 8,435 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of ArcelorMittal worth $91,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 758.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 108,754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

