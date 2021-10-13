Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 89,817 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,817 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.12% of Smartsheet worth $101,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,363 shares of company stock worth $20,472,348. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Truist increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

SMAR opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

