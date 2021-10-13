Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 99,350 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,350 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Unilever worth $83,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Unilever by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

